The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.97

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $14.53. The China Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 15,820 shares changing hands.
The China Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.
The China Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
