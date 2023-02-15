The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.97

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $14.53. The China Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 15,820 shares changing hands.

The China Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

The China Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The China Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

