Tgs Asa (TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 13th

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tgs Asa Stock Up 15.9 %

TGSGY traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 663. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

