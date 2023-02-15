TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $126.36 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 42067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.24.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

