Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.19% of Trinity Place worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Place during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Trinity Place ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

