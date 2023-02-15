Teton Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Pineapple Energy worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Pineapple Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.

Pineapple Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.