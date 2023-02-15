TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for TESSCO Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
