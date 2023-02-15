Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 4.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.01 and last traded at $188.90. 29,584,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 191,843,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

Tesla Trading Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

