TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $301.36 million and $45.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00080823 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00058045 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010147 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00024657 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001948 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,153,608 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,442,427 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
