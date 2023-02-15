TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $296.20 million and approximately $81.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00081539 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00060280 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010090 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024994 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003992 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,190,088 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,491,395 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
