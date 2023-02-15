Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TDC opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 464,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Teradata by 922.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.