Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Teradata Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TDC opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 464,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Teradata by 922.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Articles

