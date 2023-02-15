Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 16,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Fintech Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

