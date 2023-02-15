Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFFGet Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 16,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Fintech Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Featured Articles

