TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.56

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.56 and last traded at C$29.28, with a volume of 249065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.