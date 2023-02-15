Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.74) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telekom Austria from €6.80 ($7.31) to €6.90 ($7.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

