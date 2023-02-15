Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:THW opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

