Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THQ opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

