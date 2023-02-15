TE Connectivity Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

