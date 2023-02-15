TE Connectivity Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $150.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
