TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$37.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of HRNNF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 1,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,060. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.