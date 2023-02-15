TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.92.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$52.12 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

TC Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.