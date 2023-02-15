Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862,289. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

