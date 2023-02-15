Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $308.91. The stock had a trading volume of 127,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

