Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.48 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.55. 385,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

