Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
