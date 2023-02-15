Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.