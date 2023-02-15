Tairen Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up approximately 0.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Coupa Software by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 106,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

