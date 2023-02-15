Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 0.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 610,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 0.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

