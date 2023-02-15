T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 598,837 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

