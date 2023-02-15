Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

