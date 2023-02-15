Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1360-1390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $379.48. 862,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.55.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

