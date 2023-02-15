Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Pavadi Capital LLC

Pavadi Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for 3.2% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 156,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,318. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.10.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

