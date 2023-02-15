Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $291.26 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Synapse has a total market cap of $291.26 million and $17.11 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

