Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 39,928 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 31,769 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82.

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86.

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $4,016,111.11.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50.

Impinj Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Impinj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

