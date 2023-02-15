S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
SANW remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
Insider Activity at S&W Seed
In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
