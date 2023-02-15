S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Insider Activity at S&W Seed

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

