SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $76.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bruker by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

