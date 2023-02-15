SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stake Lifted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.99% of SunOpta worth $29,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $806.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunOpta Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.