Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE STG opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunlands Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.