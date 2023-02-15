Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE STG opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
