SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 814,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 209,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

