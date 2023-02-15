Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.08. 84,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

