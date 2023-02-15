Strike 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.78 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Strike token can currently be bought for $15.59 or 0.00064707 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $55.89 million and $16.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00427524 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.00 or 0.28319964 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,585,577 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

