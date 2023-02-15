Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in January

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stride by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

