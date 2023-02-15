StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Cap of $62.54 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. StormX has a total market cap of $62.54 million and approximately $26.48 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00428368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.19 or 0.28375846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

