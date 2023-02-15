StockNews.com Upgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $172.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

