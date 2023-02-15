StockNews.com Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.