StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 20,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

