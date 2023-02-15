StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 2.0 %

Culp stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also

