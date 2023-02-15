StockNews.com Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Sell

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,470,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,042. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

