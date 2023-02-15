Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 31,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average volume of 18,803 call options.

Shares of BHC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,257,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,299. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,030,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

