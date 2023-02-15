Stifel Nicolaus Increases MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $17.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 1,108,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,667. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MRC Global by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 300,767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global



MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

