Stifel Nicolaus Increases MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $17.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
MRC Global Stock Down 5.5 %
NYSE MRC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 1,108,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,667. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MRC Global by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 300,767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
