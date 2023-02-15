Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Total Energy Services Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TOT. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TOT stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 278,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,475,941. In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,726 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$51,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,872.28. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,475,941. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 592,700 shares of company stock worth $5,193,442 and sold 47,052 shares worth $421,707.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

