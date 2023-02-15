Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,584 shares during the period. Popular makes up approximately 2.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Popular by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Popular stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

