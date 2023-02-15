Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 4.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 409,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,140. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

